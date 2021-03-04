Donaldson Baldwin plant awards grants to two local organizations

Donaldson Foundation funds recently given will help support educational efforts. Donaldson Company, Inc. has awarded a $15,600 grant to Hudson High School and a $2,500 grant to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley.
The $15,600 Donaldson Foundation grant to Hudson High School (HHS) will fund the completion of the school’s metals program equipment upgrade, a project that Donaldson also funded in 2020. The current grant will be used to replace decades-old equipment with modern, more advanced equipment, including four welders, a pedestal grinder and ten welding helmets.
A $2,500 Donaldson Foundation grant will support the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley’s Early Childhood Education Families and Schools Together (ECE FAST), a State of Wisconsin pilot program that builds relationships and supportive networks for families and children, increases parent involvement with children at school and at home, and increases resiliency, attention span and learning readiness in elementary school children.
Marty Oian, Baldwin HR Manager said, “The grant to Hudson High School’s metals program will provide resources that help kids learn valuable, market-ready skills, enabling them to begin careers in welding and manufacturing fields with companies like Donaldson after graduation. The Family Resource Center serves hundreds of families through an evidence-based home visiting program. With our grant, the organization can serve additional families, providing services that are even more crucial during the pandemic.”
The Donaldson Foundation is the primary vehicle for Donaldson Company’s charitable giving efforts, granting $1.2 million annually in support of educational opportunities and organizations.
Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com
