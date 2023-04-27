The scenario last week for Baldwin-Woodville High School students was to experience a mock two-car accident in one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and T-boned the other resulting in fatal and critical injuries.
The weather put a halt to the outside activities, so students instead got to hear the lingering effects of an accident like that with Prom on the horizon.
Tom Boyer, Baldwin Area EMS Chief, said if the weather would’ve cooperated, a Life Link III Helicopter would flown in along with St. Croix County’s Mobile Command vehicle.
For those who were critically injured, Boyer explained the ‘golden hour’ rule is in effect.
“If we get them to a Level 1 Trauma Center under an hour, it increases their chances of survival,” he said to grades 9-12 within the Performing Arts Center. The closest ones are Hennepin County Medical Center or Regions Hospital. Both are between 35-40 miles from Baldwin. Boyer said the figure increases if the accident is near Wilson or the exit 28, so that’s why Life link gets involved.
Boyer also went into further details about an accident scene like the one that would’ve been presented.
“We have four other people to treat,” said. “If we have one fatality, we leave them there at this point because there’s nothing we can do for them.”
The critical injuries are airlifted, those with minor injuries would be sent to Western Wisconsin Health.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger then gave the Police Department’s point of view.
“We are usually the first one on scene because we are always in our squad cars,” he said. Upon their arrival, their focus becomes security and safety.
“We allow EMS to treat the injured and we investigate and learn what happened,” he continued.
He then hammered home a couple of points not everyone knew about. Under the influence can mean drugs, alcohol, or anything else that can impair your driving which will result in a charge and if you were driving drunk and under the age of 21, where do you get that alcohol becomes vital.
“Then it turns into a criminal investigation,” he said. “It’s not worth it, one night for the rest of your life.”
Haley Taromina, an EMS Doctor with Regions and the Amery and St. Croix Emergency Departments, spoke about receiving the critical patient.
“In an accident like this, my first job is protecting their airway and to make sure they are breathing okay,” she said. A patient is then usually given a CAT scan to see their severity of their injuries and those results will determine if surgery is needed.
“Accidents like these impacts (us),” she said. “You remember the faces of those parents when we tell them your kids might not ever walk or speak ever again.”
Heidi Ferguson, Funeral Director from O’Connell, talked about the fatality.
“The parents never think this is going to happen, so they are in shock,” she said. “It’s a whole set of unplanned expenses.”
Ferguson also said it’s absolutely “heartbreaking” when parents can’t say goodbye to their kids.
“It makes you hug your families tighter because you realize how fragile life is,” she concluded.
Alex Ballo, Assistant District Attorney for St. Croix County, stated while the well-known legal limit is .08, for those under the age of 21, it’s closer to .02.
“A shot, one beer or one glass of wine is .02,” he said, or what he called absolute sobriety.
He then described the different penalties depending on fatalities and the severity of the injuries involved in accidents. He also stated, if you are convicted of a felony and are in possession of a firearm, you’ll be sent to prison for the next five years.
“Your license could be revoked and there will be financial penalties as well,” he said.
Justin Nygaard from American Family Insurance talked about the insurance ramifications.
“If you can get insurance after having a DWI, it’s going to be expensive,” he said. In most cases, he added, “if you don’t have insurance, you can’t drive. And you must drive to work to pay your fine. It’s a consequence of the action.
“It’s very scary, yet very real. When I went to school here, we never did this, I wish we did.”
