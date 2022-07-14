The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week the Dollar General signed an informal settlement agreement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and agreed to pay the assessed fines of $435,081 and correct the violations found.
On June 3, OSHA issued four willful citations for blocking emergency routes, exits and fire extinguishers and failing to leave adequate space around electrical panels.
In a news release, OSHA inspectors responded to a referral from local fire officials in Dec. 2021 and found emergency exit doors closed and padlocked on the inside with a bike lock and a board. Boxes of merchandise blocked the exit. In an emergency, these conditions would prevent workers and others from exiting the store through these emergency exits.
Furthermore, store managers told OSHA inspectors the exit doors needed repairs to close properly and were frequently padlocked and blocked with a board while employees were present. OSHA determined that Dollar General allowed the door to remain in disrepair since Sept. 2021. Fire officials inspected the store 11 times in 2021, and ordered the facility closed six times due to hazardous conditions.
“OSHA cites Dollar General stores frequently for exposing workers to serious hazard, including the use of locks at exits, which can be catastrophic in an emergency,” explained OSHA Regional Administrator William Donovan in Chicago. “This company’s willingness to gamble with workers’ lives is disturbing and must stop before tragedy strikes.”
Dollar General, founded in 1939, operates more than 18,000 stores in 46 states. The release states Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply or contest the findings before an independent commission.
