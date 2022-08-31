 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Monday announced a special class of new land managers working at the Brule River State Forest. Goats.  

Beginning in May 2022, the DNR partnered with Regenerative Ruminants to place goats in portions of the Brule River State Forest overrun with buckthorn, an invasive plant, as part of the department’s integrated pest management plan.

