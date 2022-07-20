The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating the anniversaries of 13 Green Tier participants and their commitment to protecting the environment.
Companies and organizations participating in the DNR’s Green Tier program work toward reducing their environmental impacts and show improvement over time. They also have initiatives that go beyond their compliance requirements. All these efforts help improve the well-being of Wisconsin.
Green Tier is a voluntary program for Wisconsin businesses, organizations and local governments throughout the state. The program empowers and provides credible recognition to organizations on the path to sustainability and superior environmental performance.
Most participants use a systematic approach to minimize environmental risks and align their business objectives with conservation stewardship. These participants, along with Green Tier charters, make progress on their path towards resilience and sustainability.
Green Tier participants with anniversaries include:
15 Years Of Participation
• Winsert, Inc., Marinette
10 Years Of Participation
• Fredman Bag, Milwaukee
• MGE, Madison
• Phillips-Medisize, Operations Center, Eau Claire
• Syntegon Packaging, New Richmond
• Toro Company, Tomah
• Wisconsin Master Logger Environmental Results Charter, statewide
Five Years Of Participation
• Chart Energy & Chemicals, Inc, La Crosse
• Hi-Crush, Augusta
• Kimberly-Clark Kimtech, Neenah
• Sadoff Iron & Metal Company, Oshkosh
• Yunker Industries, Elkhorn
• Wisconsin Urban Wood Charter, statewide
The DNR would like to thank all participants for their continued participation in Green Tier and effort to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources.
A complete list of Green Tier participants and more information about their continual environmental improvement is available on the DNR’s Green Tier webpage.
