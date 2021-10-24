The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. to provide information and answer questions regarding the special well casing depth area (SWCDA) within the towns of Hudson and Warren in St. Croix County.
This online event is the first public input opportunity hosted by the DNR to share information and answer questions about the SWCDA for area residents.
The meeting will include an overview of the areas included within the SWCDA, a brief history of the contamination affecting the area and a discussion of the impacts to new well construction and existing point of entry water treatment systems. The presentation will include speakers from the DNR and the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Participants are strongly encouraged to submit questions in advance via email at DNRStCroixSWCDA@wisconsin.gov.
The SWCDA is an area within the towns of Hudson and Warren where comingled plumes of contamination from three nearby sites caused drinking water wells to become contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE). The comingled groundwater plume encompasses approximately six square miles (4,000 acres). Approximately 600 private drinking water wells are located within this area.
Addressing groundwater contamination is part of Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide initiative to ensure Wisconsinites have access to clean, safe, drinking water.
Additional information on the SWCDA is available on the Wisconsin DNR website.
__________________________________________________________________
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Informational Meeting On The Special Well Casing Depth Area In The Towns Of Hudson And Warren
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.
WHO:
Kyle Burton – DNR Drinking and Groundwater Field Operations Director
Dave Rozeboom – DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program West Central Region Team Supervisor
Candace Sykora – DNR Hydrogeologist
Stacy Steinke – DNR Drinking and Groundwater Program Private Well Field Supervisor
Curtis Hedman – DHS Toxicologist
WHERE: Join by Zoom here.
Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 878 7103 7782
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.