The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting to discuss the disposal of dredged material from the Mississippi River at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. This meeting is rescheduled from the Feb. 22 meeting which was postponed due to inclement weather.
The meeting will take place in the Cottonwood Room at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, located at 1433 Rose St. in La Crosse. While room capacity is limited to 15 people at a time, the meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for the Zoom meeting.
The City of La Crosse has requested approval from the DNR to dispose of sediment dredged from the Mississippi River as part of the La Crosse Cruise Ship Landing Project. The material would be placed on a city-owned property located at 2000 Marco Dr. on Isle la Plume. The material would then be capped with clean soil and seeded.
At the meeting, the public is encouraged to share comments and asks questions on the proposal. There will be a brief introduction and explanation of the project by DNR staff and city representatives. All public comments will be considered by the DNR in its decision on the proposal. Please submit comments by March 10, 2022 to:
Carolyn Cooper, DNR Hydrogeologist
Email: carolyn.cooper@wisconsin.gov
