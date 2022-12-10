The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season.

DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20. The elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in Knapp Township. DNR staff received a second mortality signal from another cow elk’s monitoring collar on Tuesday, Nov. 22. DNR staff found the second elk near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in Brockway Township. The deaths of two breeding cows are losses to the elk population growth.

