The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on a Green Tier application proposal covering sustainability activities at the Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, St. Croix Meadows manufacturing facility located at 2202 Carmichael Road in Hudson.
If the application is accepted, the St. Croix Meadows facility will join 11 other Phillips-Medisize Wisconsin facilities currently in Green Tier.
Tier 1 of Green Tier is encourages, recognizes and rewards companies committed to superior environmental performance. Applicants must have a good environmental record and agree to implement an environmental management system, which is used to set goals, assess their progress, and identify opportunities for continual environmental improvement. In addition, participants must have that system audited regularly and set goals and objectives to maintain superior environmental performance.
The St. Croix Meadows facility manufactures groundbreaking solutions for leading healthcare and life science companies. On average, the company commercializes 50 new products annually for customers, including the first-to-market FDA-registered, connected drug delivery device.
Phillips-Medisize brings decades of experience in advanced electronics, connectivity and sensor technologies to help transform medical and pharmaceutical solutions. When Phillips-Medisize joined Molex, they adopted the Molex ECOCARE policy on environmental performance and established environmental, health and safety management systems throughout the organization.
“We believe responsible management of our environmental resources is vital to providing products and services that help people improve their lives while using fewer resources and respecting the environment,” said Paul Chaffin, CEO of Phillips-Medisize.
The company’s dedication to environmental excellence has helped it successfully establish and sustain certification to the ISO 14001 environmental management system standards since 2001. Future goals at St. Croix Meadows include shrinking their environmental footprint by reducing hazardous waste by 5% and landfill waste by 5%.
The DNR will accept written comments until Nov. 4, 2021. Direct comments to Weston Wegener at weston.wegener@wisconsin.gov or 608-284-0908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.