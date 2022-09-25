The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on variances to the master plans of three state-owned properties, including Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit and Willow River State Park.

As described in Chapter NR 44 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, a master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. A separate master plan variance for each property is available for review.

