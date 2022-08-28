The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the proposed issuance of a grant award to the Brill Area Sportsmen`s Club for a 100/200-yard rifle range project in Rice Lake, Barron County, Wisconsin.

The project will clear about one acre of forested area, construct a berm in the newly cleared space, and increase the height of an existing berm by four feet. These berm adjustments will increase safety between the two firing lanes on either side.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.