The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the proposed issuance of a grant award to the Brill Area Sportsmen`s Club for a 100/200-yard rifle range project in Rice Lake, Barron County, Wisconsin.
The project will clear about one acre of forested area, construct a berm in the newly cleared space, and increase the height of an existing berm by four feet. These berm adjustments will increase safety between the two firing lanes on either side.
The DNR is dedicated to promoting hunter safety, hunting and shooting sports. To meet this objective, the DNR developed the Shooting Range Grant Program to assist with the development of new ranges and improvements to existing ranges that make their facilities available to the public. The DNR’s vision for shooting ranges in Wisconsin is to increase opportunities for shooting in a safe environment. Doing so will maintain Wisconsin's hunting heritage and the economic impact those activities have.
According to the National Environmental Policy Act (42 U.S.C. §§ 4321-4347, as amended), the DNR developed an environmental assessment for the Brill Area Sportsmen’s Club: New berm construction and ADA pathway project. Subject grant funds originate with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Program.
The draft environmental assessment is available here. The public is encouraged to submit comments on the draft environmental assessment. Submit comments by Sept. 25 to:
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Sarah Brenner, DNR Grant Manager
To request a hard copy of the draft environmental assessment or to receive an alternate format, please contact Sarah Brenner at sarah.brenner@wisconsin.gov or 715-492-0928.
