The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday announced the release of the 2022 Air Quality Trends Report.

The annual report includes state monitoring data through 2021 for air pollutants regulated under the federal Clean Air Act, including ground-level ozone, particle pollution, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. Although concentrations of these pollutants have generally decreased in all regions of the state since monitoring began, Wisconsin faces tough challenges in continued reductions now and into the future. In recent years, the trends report shows that some pollutants have recorded slight increases in concentrations or plateaued reductions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.