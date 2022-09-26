The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released its 2021 Public Safety and Resource Protection Annual Report. The annual reportshowcases an active year for the DNR’s Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, including Wisconsin’s first criminal case involving invasive carp.
The report highlights the numerous strides made to protect the state’s water, air and land and the support provided to other law enforcement agencies in various situations, such as helping to keep fans safe during the Milwaukee Bucks national championship series.
“We are incessantly reviewing our performance to ensure we are doing the very best we can,” said Chief Conservation Warden Casey Krueger. “We highly regard our partnership with the public who share our passion for the resources and provide us with insight on happenings and ways to improve.”
Snapshots of community education programs, safety patrols, investigations and environmental enforcement can also be found in the report.
The DNR’s Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection is home to multiple public services and law enforcement programs dedicated to the protection of our natural resources and the safety of those who enjoy them. More information on the Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, including the Conservation Warden Service, is available on the DNR’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.