 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released its 2021 Public Safety and Resource Protection Annual Report. The annual report showcases an active year for the DNR’s Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, including Wisconsin’s first criminal case involving invasive carp.

The report highlights the numerous strides made to protect the state’s water, air and land and the support provided to other law enforcement agencies in various situations, such as helping to keep fans safe during the Milwaukee Bucks national championship series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.