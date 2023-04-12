The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hiring for its 2024 class of conservation wardens, a fulfilling and exciting public service career dedicated to protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources and the people who use them. The application period is slated for April 10 – May 4, 2023.
DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
This year’s successful applicants likely will be assigned to major state park and forest properties across Wisconsin.
“We have a great in-house training program to help newly hired staff find success in this unique career and hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said DNR Conservation Warden and Training Director Major Cara Kamke. "We’re committed to building a diverse, passionate and capable team.”
Successful applicants will progress through the hiring process in 2023 and begin their warden training in early 2024. Applicants must:
Be at least age 21 upon hire.
Already have earned or be planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired.
Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.
“This is a critical job and one that comes with a lot of variety,” said DNR Conservation Warden Kaitlin Kernosky. “The change of seasons brings new and diverse work opportunities that keep me engaged, excited and always learning.”
The warden service offers opportunities to build relationships, protect the state’s natural resources and serve communities in unique and essential ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.