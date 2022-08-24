The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday that it is accepting applications for the Shooting Range Grant Program now through Sept. 15, 2022.
The grant program provides financial assistance for creating safe and accessible firearm and archery shooting ranges open to the public. Managers of public or private shooting ranges, or members of the public interested in starting shooting ranges, are encouraged to apply, especially if located near highly populated areas where similar services are not currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.