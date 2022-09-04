The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for a special trapping opportunity at Sandhill Wildlife Area through Sept. 10.
Successful applicants will be provided a high-quality trapping experience within the 9,150-acre experimental area near Babcock in Wood County. By participating, trappers will help DNR Wildlife Management staff achieve furbearer management goals.
Participants will be required to attend a two-hour workshop at Sandhill Wildlife Area to review season objectives, vehicle use and data collection. Trapping permits will be issued during the workshop.
Sandhill Wildlife Area lies within the bed of ancient Glacial Lake Wisconsin – an expansive region of flat, marshy land interspersed with forests covering parts of seven counties in central Wisconsin. The property features low, sandy uplands of oak, aspen and jack pine forests, large marshes and many flowages.
A small herd of American bison, white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, Canada geese, ducks, loons, bald eagles, sandhill cranes, shorebirds, songbirds, hawks, owls and furbearers make Sandhill home.
The 2022 Sandhill Trapping Permit Application is available on the DNR’s Sandhill Outdoor Skills Center webpage.
