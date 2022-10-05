 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant Programs. The DNR will accept applications until funding runs out.

The new programs will provide $10 million in financial assistance to well owners to address contamination in their wells by awarding grants for the replacement, reconstruction, treatment or abandonment of their well. The eligibility criteria for both programs have been expanded beyond the previous Well Compensation Grant Program, and many previously ineligible individuals will now be eligible to apply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.