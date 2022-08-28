The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill.
DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, WI. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species in Isabelle Creek. DNR staff has been onsite several times since Aug. 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.