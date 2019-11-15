In cooperation with local businesses, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff and volunteers will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease surveillance in St. Croix County during the 2019 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons.
Hunters who harvest an adult deer within St. Croix County are strongly encouraged to submit a sample from the deer for CWD testing at the following locations:
• Kessler Processing, 1181 WI-128, Glenwood City,
• Deer’s Food Locker, Inc., 210 Main Street North, Deer Park
• BP Gas Station, River Falls
• Mills Fleet Farm, 1001 Industrial Street, Hudson
• Baldwin DNR Service Center, 890 Spruce Street, Baldwin
• BP Gas Station, 1893 US Highway 63, New Richmond
• B&J Do It Best Hardware, 410 Main Street, Somerset
The first two spots will have assistance available, while the last five are self-service kiosks. CWD testing is free of charge to the hunter, and anyone submitting a sample should receive test results typically 10-14 days after the deer is brought to a sampling station.
The health of the deer herd relies on commitment from hunters. Managing CWD begins with knowing where the disease exists on the landscape, and having this knowledge is only possible with a robust sample size. Please make plans to visit one of the following sampling stations to have your deer submitted for testing.
"We're grateful for hunters making that extra effort to have their deer sampled for CWD, and to support them, we continue to make access to sampling simpler, faster and easier each year," said Tami Ryan, acting Wildlife Management bureau director. "Each deer sample is important because it contributes to an accurate understanding of the health of Wisconsin's deer herd."
Hunters have several options available to have their deer sampled for CWD, and all locations can be found on the DNR website. In addition to a network of 24/7 self-service sampling stations (also called kiosks) around the state, many meat processors and businesses offer in-person sampling assistance. Some sampling locations also have DNR Wildlife Management staff available to take samples and answer hunters' questions.
Hunters should contact staffed sampling stations in advance to verify hours of operation. For an interactive map with sampling locations available in your area, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword “CWD sampling”. There is also a searchable database available as an alternative to the map view.
A sample consists of the deer head with 3-5 inches of neck attached. Hunters will also need to have their harvest authorization number, harvest location and contact information when submitting a sample. To make special arrangements for large bucks, please call a local DNR wildlife biologist.
Deer Carcass Disposal
Hunters are encouraged to dispose of deer carcass waste in a licensed landfill that accepts this waste or in a dumpster designated for deer carcass waste. If a municipality allows deer disposal curbside or at a transfer station, the carcass should be double bagged. If these options are not available and the deer was harvested on private land, burying the deer carcass waste or returning it to the location of the harvest are the next best options.
Hunters can find deer carcass disposal locations on the DNR website as well as in the Hunt Wild app.
Baiting and Feeding
Check the DNR's baiting and feeding webpage frequently for updates. No counties in the state will be removed from the ban during the 2019 deer hunting seasons.
Prevent the spread of CWD
Voluntarily following recommended practices can reduce and prevent the spread of CWD. Those include proper carcass transportation, handling and disposal, also reporting sick deer, following baiting and feeding regulations and cleaning and decontaminating equipment. Hunters may also follow urine-based scent recommendations.
Sick deer reports
DNR staff members are interested in reports of sick deer. To report a sick deer, contact local wildlife staff or call the DNR's Customer Service hotline at 1-800-847-9367.
Test results
To view CWD results for a harvested deer, visit DNR website. Hunters will need to enter a customer ID or CWD sample barcode number to view test results. The average turnaround time from when the deer is brought to a sampling station to when the results are available is typically two weeks.
If test results come back positive for CWD, advice from the Center for Disease Control. Wisconsin's Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization is for hunters not to consume venison from that deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.