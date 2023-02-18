 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) positive detections in wild deer in Marathon County.

These two CWD positive test results are from a 2-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the gun deer season in the Town of Ringle, and a 4/5-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the December antlerless deer season in the Town of Elderon. The first CWD positive wild deer in Marathon County was detected in 2019.

