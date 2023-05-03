 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to report chimney swift sightings to help monitor trends and locate important roost sites.

Swifts are small, unique birds that are in flight all day long as they hunt for flying insects. Their chittering sounds can be heard in Wisconsin starting mid-April into early May as they return from their winter homes in South America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.