 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wednesday announced the 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online and will soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

As in previous years, the combined regulations pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours and regulations together in one convenient document. The 2022 Wisconsin Trapping Regulations are also available online and will also soon be available in print across the state.

