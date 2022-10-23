The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Oct. 20 announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on Aug. 27 at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh.

Each year, talented Wisconsin wildlife artists enter to have their paintings featured on the next renditions of the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps, which are available for purchase through Go Wildand license agents. By purchasing stamps, hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors fund habitat management and restoration around the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.