While hunters are required to purchase stamps to pursue these birds, anyone interested in supporting grassland, wetland and forest management activities is encouraged to purchase a Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant or waterfowl stamp to support conservation in the state.
This year’s judges were Bruce Urben from the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, John Motoviloff from National Wild Turkey Federation and Cody Kamrowski from Pheasants Forever.
Timm is a self-taught artist who says his inspiration for wildlife art comes from being an avid outdoorsman and his passion for wildlife. He has been painting since his senior year of college in 1975.
Robert Leum of Holmen won second place in both the wild turkey and pheasant design contests. Patrick Sutter of Blue Mounds won third place in the wild turkey design contest, and Betty Casper of Almond won third place in the pheasant design contest. James Pieper of Iron Ridge won second place, and Keith Raddatz of Watertown won third place in the waterfowl design contest.
Please note that an electronic "stamp approval" is printed on the licenses of wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters at the time of purchase. Customers will not receive an actual stamp except upon request. To obtain a physical copy of a stamp, visit the DNR’s page on wildlife and fish collector stamps or go to any open DNR Service Center.
