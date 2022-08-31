 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Monday announced its 2022 wild rice season shows another year of a varied outlook for harvesters. Based on ground and aerial surveys, this year’s manoomin (wild rice) crops appear to be relatively average across the northern part of the state.

“While most lakes, flowages and rivers that have historically produced wild rice are likely not going to produce enough to make harvesting efforts worthwhile, there are a few regions showing promise for good harvest,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist.

