The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.
Now in its 11th year, the annual DNR-sponsored contest is designed to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May.
The DNR encourages teachers and parents to submit original poems and riddles created by their students. The three winning poets will have their work featured on the DNR website and social media channels.
Requirements:
• Open to all third, fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.
• Any form of original poetry or riddle is acceptable. Entry must be 200 words or less and describe air or the importance of clean air.
• Writing must be the original work of the student.
• Each entry must include the author’s name, the name of the parent and teacher and the parent and teacher’s email and phone number.
• Email entries to: DNRAirEducation@wisconsin.gov.
• Deadline to submit entries is Friday, May 6. Contest entries will not be returned and will become the property of the contest sponsor.
The DNR’s Air, Air Everywhere Teacher’s Guide includes 10 activities to get students thinking about the air in Wisconsin. As part of the “Where’s the Air?” activity, students will complete simple sensory experiments to discover the characteristics of air and then write a poem or riddle describing air.
Be sure to check out the Wisconsin air quality facts and information guide to help students complete their riddles and poems. This resource is filled with facts on Wisconsin’s air quality history and its status to help students understand the state’s continually improving air quality.
More information on the Air, Air, Everywhere Contest is available on the DNR website.
