The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces the availability of two, new license plate options: Elkhart Lake’s Road America and Versiti. Both plates are available to order on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website: wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.
Elkhart Lake’s Road America welcomes racers to its legendary four-mile, 14-turn circuit and hosts over 500 events each season. Racers, fans, car aficionados and the general public can order the new Elkhart Lake’s Road America plate for a $15 issuance fee.
Versiti is a not-for-profit focusing on blood health. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes and to advance the field of personalized medicine. Their goal for this plate is to raise awareness of blood health in order to strengthen the health of communities through an integration of donation, scientific innovation, medicine and service. This plate is available for an issuance fee of $15.
There is no donation fee for either of these plates and all Wisconsin motorists may apply. The regular registration fee for the vehicle (which may include wheel tax) applies.
Plates may be personalized for an extra $15 fee each year. Wisconsin DMV offers an online personalize plate search to find out if a choice for a personalized license plate is available.
Process for new plate development
Organizations are able to offer plates which recognize their group by following DMV’s authorized special group license plates process. Along with completing the application, there is a $15,500 development fee and the group must compile 500 signatures from Wisconsin residents in support of the plate.
When DMV receives the application, the group’s request is posted for a 30-day special group plate review.
If an objection is filed, DMV will forward the group’s application to the Transportation Committee for review in both houses of the Wisconsin State Legislature. The decision of the legislative review to approve or deny the application is final.
If the application is approved, DMV will notify the group and begin the development phase. This phase takes up to one year to complete before the group's plate will be available for public purchase.
If the application is not approved, DMV will notify the group and refund the group’s development fee in full. The application forms will not be returned.
Wisconsin DMV currently offers 52 special license plates (wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates) from various organizations, as well as plates with collector, hobbyist, military and disabled designations.
