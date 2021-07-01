Dixen reflects on 17 years at Library

Rebecca Dixen scoffs at the notion libraries are just books and videos.
“The function of libraries has changed over the years,” she said. “It’s becoming more of a community center, which adds to the community and is part of what makes Baldwin great.”
Dixen should know as she spent 17 years as Director of the Baldwin Library before retiring earlier this month.
To illustrate her point, when she started as director, the inter-library loan was just in the infant stages. Now, one of its most popular functions, visitors can go online and request library items throughout 10 western Wisconsin counties and have them shipped to the Baldwin Library.
“Filling those requests takes up a good amount of staff time,” she said.
When the Great Recession hit in 2008, Dixen help partnered with Job Center Wisconsin, so the Baldwin Library could help those who didn’t have computers at home get back on their feet.
“Online job searching, how to write resumes were all very important services we provided on our free computers,” she explained.
When the newest forms of information collecting came into our world (tablets, smartphones), it was libraries which took the lead in becoming teachers. “We provided classes and tutoring sessions in how to use them,” she said. “Whose other job would it have been?
“As each new format comes along, we adapt. We also offered programs on how to use the internet wisely to find accurate sources of information”
She also talked about the Library’s growth when it came to audio books and downloadable books over the years.
Dixen is proud of the attention on Early Literacy through the Storytimes and the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which has grown over the years along with the summer Reading program.
The library added self-checkout machines and outside lockers as a way to become more convenient for the customer.
“Libraries are central to democracy,” she said. “They are the key to a well-informed citizenry.”
One regret
For all the growth the Library has seen over the 17 years, there’s been one feature hindering its growth even more: the building itself.
Dixen was told by her predecessor when the current Library building was built, the Library was already beginning to outgrow it.
Those fears were confirmed when a facility usage study in the last five years showed with Baldwin’s population growth over the years and the Library’s usage, its area should be three times bigger than its current size according to state standards.
“All departments (within Village Hall) need more space,” she said, which is something the Village Board has acknowledged, and they are exploring options on it, she added.
If a new library building comes to fruition, Dixen would love to see growth of its Middle School/Teen selections, expand the current History Room to display its artifacts, and more room to highlight arts and crafts.
Coming to Baldwin
A lifelong reader, Dixen was a librarian for Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and an assistant professor of Information Studies before being hired in Baldwin.
“I wanted to work in a public library. and I wanted out of the Twin Cities,” she explained. With ancestors in western Wisconsin, she looked to this area and found Baldwin.
She said the decision to retire wasn’t an easy one, but the “time was definitely right for my family.”
“I’ve had a great staff who’ve enjoyed working with the public and care about the Library,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people I met in the library.
“It’s been a great 17 years,” she said. “The Library is in good hands moving forward.”
