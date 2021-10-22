Mike Dishno became the latest member of the Baldwin Police Department as he is pictured being sworn in by Village Administrator Tracy Carlson during last week’s meeting. Dishno, who will be a part-time officer, has been employed with law enforcement in St. Croix County since 2000. He has been a member of the Sheriff’s Department since March 2000 and still works with them today. He has worked both on the road and in the jail over the course of his career. “We are excited to have him as part of our team,” said Darren Krueger, Baldwin Chief of Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.