Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central school boards will have new members on them as result of last week’s spring elections.
Newcomer Dan Dietzman garnered the most votes in the B-W race. He finished with 1,341 votes according to the St. Croix County website. Jay Larson was second with 1,139, while Brad Coplan took 1,118. The B-W race was for the two seats filled by Larson and Coplan.
Dietzman won the town of Baldwin, Eau Galle, Pleasant Valley, villages of Baldwin and Woodville. He won the village of Baldwin by more than 100 votes and carried the town of Eau Galle by 39 votes and the town of Baldwin by 35 votes.
Larson finished with the most votes in the town of Cady, Emerald, and Hammond. Coplan won the town of Erin Prairie, Rush River and Springfield.
The results will be canvassed April 11.
Derek Miller finished with the most votes in the St. Croix Central school race with 1,262. Lance Rongstad was second with 1,149 and Angela Dyb took third with 1,078.
Rongstad was the incumbent while the other incumbent Bryan Kofal chose not to seek reelection.
Miller won seven of the nine precincts within the district. He carried the town of Erin Prairie, Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Warren and the village of Hammond and Roberts. Miller won Warren, Hammond, and Roberts all by less than 15 votes. Rongstad won the town of Hammond and Richmond.
