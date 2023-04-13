Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central school boards will have new members on them as result of last week’s spring elections. 

Newcomer Dan Dietzman garnered the most votes in the B-W race. He finished with 1,341 votes according to the St. Croix County website. Jay Larson was second with 1,139, while Brad Coplan took 1,118. The B-W race was for the two seats filled by Larson and Coplan. 

