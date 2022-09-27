The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Sept. 15 it has received a five-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent suicide in the state. The award is for $868,730, with similar funding expected for each of the next four years. Five other states were chosen for funding through the competitive grant process: Florida, Georgia, New York, North Dakota, and Oregon.

The money will be used to reduce deaths in areas of our state with the highest rates of suicide through several strategies, including establishing partnerships with groups involved in mental health and suicide prevention, while also engaging people with lived experience of suicide loss, attempts, and/or ideation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.