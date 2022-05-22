In response to the ongoing national infant formula shortage, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has tips for families dealing with the shortage and struggling to find substitute formulas.
“This is a very stressful time for a lot of Wisconsin families, and we want to make sure they have the information they need so they can keep their babies healthy and well-fed with suitable substitutes if they can’t find their usual brand of formula,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “In many cases, babies on standard formulas can switch to any formula that’s available, including store brands. If your baby takes a specialized formula, it’s best to talk to your family’s pediatrician about the best substitute for your child.”
