 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is investigating a scam that targets FoodShare members through fake text messages. DHS is alerting members to take steps now to protect their benefits.

“It is alarming that scammers are going after public benefits like FoodShare that people rely on to feed themselves and their families,” said DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize. “We encourage FoodShare members to understand how to protect their benefits from these increasingly sophisticated scams and to report them when they happen.”

