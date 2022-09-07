The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox.

“Expanding who is eligible to get vaccinated against monkeypox is a critical step in preventing further spread of disease," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is encouraging to see that the rate of new monkeypox infections is slowing, and this decision allows for even more Wisconsinites to protect themselves against monkeypox. DHS strongly encourages anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so.”

