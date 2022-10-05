Tuesday the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced they are hosting a free online student loan debt relief workshop on October 18. The workshop will help student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the public service loan forgiveness waiver on October 31 and the end of the federal student loan payment pause on December 31.

“With student loan payments resuming in January 2023, it is more important than ever for borrowers to explore their student loan repayment options and make a plan for repayment today,” said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins. “Borrowers should take time now while payments are still paused to look into repayment options such as income-driven repayment plans, which may lower monthly payments, and check their eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Not waiting until the last minute to make a plan is important and will help ensure a smooth return to repayment.”

