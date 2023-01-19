325378543_3401463440138043_6094102735663100722_n-WEB.jpg

Heather and Zach DeWitt with their two-year-old son Leif.

 Contributed

The pairing seemed to be a perfect match. 

First Reformed Church of Baldwin was looking for a new pastor. Zach DeWitt was searching for a job in this area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.