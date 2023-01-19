The pairing seemed to be a perfect match.
First Reformed Church of Baldwin was looking for a new pastor. Zach DeWitt was searching for a job in this area.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 9:57 am
The pairing seemed to be a perfect match.
First Reformed Church of Baldwin was looking for a new pastor. Zach DeWitt was searching for a job in this area.
The two came together as DeWitt officially started earlier this month.
“It was the best of both worlds,” he said.
DeWitt comes from Wellsburg, Iowa, which is located 30 minutes west of Cedar Falls. The church he led there had a congregation of 60 members, so with First Reformed’s numbers doubling that, was intriguing to him.
In addition, he was told during the interviewing process, First Reformed’s numbers took a hit due to COVID-19. DeWitt was in Baldwin during the Chili Fest in September and saw how First Reformed was involved interested him even more.
“There was still a lot of life left in the church,” he said.
DeWitt was born in Santa Barbara, California and has moved a lot in his life.
“Home now is wherever my wife (Heather) and son (Leif) are,” he explained.
DeWitt grew up wanting to be a chaplain in the Army. To achieve that goal, he had to become a Pastor first.
“I had no idea if I wanted to become a Pastor,” he said.
He became convinced he was.
“I loved the community aspect of it and the chance to make a change for good in the community,” he continued. “I like embedding myself in the community. What can we do to make it better in the long term?”
He feels he’s found a home here.
“The congregation have been very welcoming and have bent over backwards for me and my family,” he said. “Everyone has been welcoming and kind.
“I can say I haven’t met a mean person in Baldwin yet.”
DeWitt has yet to meet the other pastors in the area but would like to. He was part of a ‘Pastor’s Club’ in Iowa where they would meet periodically and talk about concerns and questions with each other.
“It was a tremendously wonderful thing,” he said.
DeWitt said an immediate goal of his for First Reformed is establishing a nursery. He said the differences are notable in churches that have a nursery and ones that don’t.
“My goal is to bring the Lord to more people in the community,” he added. “To meet them and hear their stories.”
First Reformed Church is located at 1120 11th Avenue in Baldwin. The Sunday service starts at 9:30 a.m.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.