Pickleball is exploding in Baldwin, leaving two choices: Join them or just “Dill” with it.
New designated courts at Mill Pond Park will now see Pickleball players and Tennis players each having their own space.
Pickle Ball player Tom Delong had his plea for separate courts answered by the Baldwin Village Board answered. He learned the game while wintering in Arizona after retirement. After returning to Baldwin in the spring, he asked for Pickle Ball lines to be painted on the tennis courts.
He said he cannot believe the way the sport has grown. “We started out thinking it was an elderly sport, but now I have given lessons in town to over 100 people ages 8-80 and it has become very popular.”
He said they have held tournaments during town festivals and would like to see that continue.
Trustee Kristine Forbes asked why the two sports couldn’t share both courts?
Delong said the different lines can be frustrating for people who play both sports. He added Jason Sell said the public was welcome to use the tennis courts at the schools when students were not using them.
The Board did decide to allow the division of the courts and asked that the Pickle Ball lines be removed from the court, which will be designated as the tennis court. The motion passed with “Yay” votes from President Lance Van Damme and Trustees Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund. Forbes was the lone “Nay” vote.
What is Pickle Ball?
The story of Pickle Ball goes something like this: Three Seattle area dads in 1965, whose children were bored with their usual summertime activities, cut some paddles from plywood, and sent their kids off to a local badminton court to hit a ball around. And as it caught on, a dog named pickles loved to chase the ball around too.
Pickleball combines several sports. It’s played with oversized ping-pong paddles, on a badminton-sized court, and players volley a plastic whiffle type ball back and forth like in tennis.
Today, pickleball enthusiasts can be found worldwide, and the stakes are high. There’s a USA Pickleball Association, high-performance pickleball racquets and equipment, corporate sponsorships, and even international-level competition.
Pickleball has had a 650 percent increase in numbers over the last six years, according to USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). The biggest subset of that growth is not in the over-60 crowd, says Justin Maloof, executive director of USAPA, but the younger set. “When the sport first caught on in the sunbelt states around 2009, it was at 55-plus centers and RV communities,” he says. “It snowballed from there. But these days, there are many municipalities and parks and rec departments that are setting up courts, making it accessible to a younger crowd.”
Here are some of the funny pickleball sayings and pickleball slang you are likely to hear on the court.
• Falafel: No not the middle eastern food! A falafel in pickleball is a shot that doesn’t reach its full potential, due to the player hitting the ball without any power.
• Flapjack: A shot that must bounce once before it can be hit.
• Kitchen: Slang term for the Non-Volley Zone.
• Pickle!: A player shouts “Pickle!” to let the other players know they are about to serve.
• Pickled: If a team scores zero points by the end of the game, they have been pickled. This is what you want to avoid.
• Pickledome: The court where the championship match in a pickleball tournament is played.
• Pickler: Someone who is obsessed with Pickleball and cannot stop talking about the sport. Are you a pickleball addict?
Looking to give pickleball a try? Paddles and balls can be purchased at Outside Inn in Amery. But can also be purchased in many sporting goods stores and online.
