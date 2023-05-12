Lexie Leslie and Erica Mabis presented Kelli Espiritu with a donation to Halos of the St. Croix Valley, routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit, on April 13 at Halos’ offices in New Richmond. In attendance, from left to right, was Neil Kline (Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces), Lexie Leslie and Erica Mabis (Derrick Companies) and Kelli Espiritu (Founder of Halos of the St. Croix Valley).
Family Friendly Workplaces announced on May 1 that Derrick Companies (Derrick) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Derrick’s commitment to their employees and families.
“We’re thrilled to become a Certified Family Friendly Workplace! Our core purpose is to consciously and strategically make a positive impact in the lives of others, which starts with our own employees and their families,” said Aaron Sundeen, Director of Business Development.
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Derrick’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Derrick can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
“We are thrilled to count Derrick as a certified employer,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “Their participation expands our reach into the construction sector, and we hope other employers work to follow Derrick’s example.”
As part of their certification, Derrick committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to two nonprofits. The first is Haloes of the St. Croix Valley, a New Richmond nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to bereaved parents who have lost a child from miscarriage through age 20 and reside in Minnesota or Wisconsin. The second nonprofit is the Koolen-de Vries Syndrome Foundation, which works to educate, increase awareness, and promote research for the support and enrichment of individuals living with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome and their families.
