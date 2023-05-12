Family Friendly Workplaces announced on May 1 that Derrick Companies (Derrick) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Derrick’s commitment to their employees and families.

“We’re thrilled to become a Certified Family Friendly Workplace! Our core purpose is to consciously and strategically make a positive impact in the lives of others, which starts with our own employees and their families,” said Aaron Sundeen, Director of Business Development.

