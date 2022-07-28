Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca Tuesday welcomed eight former Secretaries of Revenue, representing seven different administrations, to the department's headquarters in Madison. The summit of former DOR Secretaries was held as part of a broader series of internal department events to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the formation of the department’s Income, Sales and Excise Tax Division as well as the 50th anniversary of the formation of its Audit and Compliance Bureaus.

The secretaries had varied professional backgrounds prior to serving the Department of Revenue and included state legislators, a Madison Alderman, a U.S. Army veteran, a Wisconsin Badger and Chicago Bears football player, math teacher, tax attorney, member of Congress, U.S. State Department Senior Advisor, real estate developer and Wisconsin State Budget Director. Former DOR Secretary Rick Chandler, notably, held the position twice, non-consecutively, under two separate governors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.