The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released an 83-page guideline Monday, June 22, titled “Education Forward: Safely and Successfully Reopening Wisconsin Schools”
In the introduction, State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor expects schools to reopen this fall, but, thanks to COVID-19, times are changing.
“There will need to be social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and changes to how educators deliver instruction,” she explained. “There will be students who are not able to return to school due to health concerns and students and staff who may be quarantined due to exposure. This means every school district will need to plan for both school operations on campus and remote learning.”
In the guideline, it was stressed, Education Forward was developed to help local education and community leaders plan appropriately for students to return.
Besides keeping students and staff physically safe, other goals in returning include meeting the needs of every student and caring for the social-emotional and mental health needs of students and staff.
To maintain social distancing, various scheduling scenarios were highlighted.
Four-Day Week
• Each student level (elementary, middle and high school) reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days a week. Schools are closed on the fifth day to allow for deep cleaning
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials – digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats – to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
Two-Day Rotation
• All students report to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations two full days per week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials —digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats— to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learners, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment.
• Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. On this day, students do not report to school but virtual learning continues.
A/B Week Rotation:
• Half of the student population reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days per week for in-person learning while the other half of the school population participates in virtual learning at home. The two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly. All grade bands are included.
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment.
• Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
Elementary face-to-face and secondary virtual learning:
• Elementary students start back to school first, before other levels.
• Elementary students attend four full days per week and are distributed across multiple sites (e.g., elementary and middle school buildings) to reduce the student-teacher ratio in accordance with physical distancing recommendations.
• Secondary students continue to engage in virtual learning.
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
These guidelines were based on the following assumptions:
• A vaccine to not be in broad use for the next 12-18 months.
• Another wave of infections could occur resulting in changing to operations or closure.
• Short-term closures of schools remaining a possibility until a vaccine is widely used.
• Frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces are needed throughout this period.
Taylor said these guidelines were developed after consultation with the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services, Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Wisconsin Education Association Council, and the Cooperative Educational Service Agency Statewide Network and in conjunction with the Department of Health Services.
