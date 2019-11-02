The St. Croix County Democratic Party announced Monday the launch of a 1Year2Win Weekend of Action. In partnership with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, this weekend’s statewide voter outreach effort will represent the largest-ever, off-year canvass in Democratic Party of Wisconsin history—an effort fueled by expectations that Wisconsin will have an outsized impact on the 2020 general election result. Canvassers will launch from Hudson, Baldwin, and New Richmond in an effort to understand the concerns of western Wisconsin residents and engage them in the 2020 election.
District 10 State Senator Patty Schachtner will be on-hand to launch the Hudson canvass on 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.
Western Wisconsin communities—and communities across the United States of America—are growing increasingly divided. The St. Croix County Democratic Party views this canvass as an opportunity to bridge that growing divide. Says County Party Co-Chair, Dr. Danielle Johnson, DVM, “With all the extreme rhetoric on social media and the rapidly changing news cycles on TV, it’s easy to forget that when it comes to our neighbors, we have more in common than we think. That’s why I’m excited about this event. It’s an opportunity to have conversations about what’s important to the people who live in the same community and find that common ground in a country that feels so divided right now.”
1Year2Win Weekend of Action canvasses include:
• HUDSON: Canvass shifts will launch Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. from the home of Cathy Leaf located at 1016 Willow River Rd N, Hudson.
• BALDWIN: Canvass shifts will launch Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. from the St. Croix County Democratic Party Office located at 1480 10th Ave., Baldwin.
• NEW RICHMOND: Canvass shifts will launch Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. from the home of Dan and Jane Hansen located at 446 E 3rd St, New Richmond.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Regional Organizing Director, Alex Pond, has been actively involved in coordinating 1Year2Win Weekend of Action events across western Wisconsin. He states, "We know that the key to electing representatives who truly speak for their communities is by having conversations with our neighbors, engaging with voters about the issues they care about most, and coming together as Wisconsinites to make our voices heard. Our work to flip Wisconsin blue in 2020 has already started, and this Weekend of Action is one of the biggest steps we are taking in 2019 to ensure Wisconsinites elect the representation they deserve in 2020.”
Anyone interested in contributing to this voter outreach effort is invited to participate.
