This year in Pierce and St. Croix counties our St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition is going big to increase awareness of dementia and fight its stigma! Dementia Friendly Awareness Week is June 12-16 and will be comprised of two large events, both free to the public, and both fun yet powerful ways to support our mission: Collaborating to inspire healthy, friendly communities that support those living with dementia.
The first event is our annual Music by Heart celebration in Hudson’s Lakefront Park Bandshell at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 12th.The Whitesidewalls Rock N’ Roll Revue will be playing and encouraging all to join in dancing, singing, and socializing with others. We will use the power of music to bring together all ages and abilities together to share this community awareness event. We will also have vendors sharing resource information, so come early to visit the booths starting at 11:45.
We have also continued our annual recognition of Dementia Friendly Sunday on the second Sunday in June, for our faith communities in Pierce and St. Croix counties. We have invited local churches to participate in recognizing people living with dementia and their caregivers. Churches have been provided resource materials and encouraged to consider a Dementia Friendly service Sunday, June 12th, or another day of their choosing. Services may incorporate familiar hymns or readings or a message about ways that a church can support those living with dementia and their care partners. The faith community may also consider hosting a caregiver group, memory café, or modifying service opportunities so that persons living with dementia can continue to actively contribute to their church. Participation of course is voluntary, but we are encouraging churches to share a message of support and love, explore adopting tips to become a dementia friendly church, share information and resources on dementia with parishioners, or host an education session for the community.
Our second big event is a memory care play by The Remember Project. It will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16th. There will be vendors with resources for living well with dementia and a boxed meal will be served before the play. Fortune Cookies, by Bonnie Dudovitz, is a theatre production that addresses the concerns around memory loss and allows the opportunity for community conversation about resources, supports, and the importance of continued purpose and participation in things we are passionate about throughout our lifetime. In it, the character of Mona is a high-energy entrepreneur who always has a project on the front burner. She is the life of the party, and her enthusiasm is both funny and charming. Mona admits that she has treated other people with dementia in the same way that she fears they might treat her. “My mother has dementia and has been in a memory care facility for almost four years,” said Dudovitz, who is based in the Twin Cities. “She was always afraid of ending up with dementia, as are so many people, especially when they see it around them.” “Our ultimate goal,” said Danette McCarthy, founder of Remember Project, “is to assist community members and leaders consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.”
The coalition has been acquiring sponsorships for these events so that they are all free to the public. We invite all ages to join us for music, theatre, and interactive opportunities to learn about dementia. We want to share ways to support those impacted by memory loss and other changes in cognition.
