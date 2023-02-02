A record number of children need assistance in St. Croix County.
“This year we have had a record number of petitions through our court system … 116 … that’s 116 kids who have had petitions that have been filed through our circuit court. They are either out-of-home or in-home, so it could be both. As our population increases, so does the population of the services … With rotation and turnover, it has been a challenge,” said Michelle Leccia, the St. Croix County Children’s Services Administrator
She provided the members of the Health and Human Services with a presentation and an orientation Jan. 18 about the specific programs offered by the division.
Leccia oversees a staff that is just short of 50 employees.
There are many moving parts to children’s services, all of which were explained to the committee by the administrator.
Access team
The access team provides the process for “receiving, analyzing, and documenting reports of alleged child maltreatment and referrals for service that includes Birth to Three, children’s mental health and long-term support needs, and family service teams,” states the documents provide to the committee by Leccia.
She said the initial assessment team is involved in cases for about 60 days … “until they determine cases need transfer for more ongoing long-term-type intervention with their ongoing child protection staff – we have seven ongoing protection staff. As of the ninth of this month we are fully staffed, which is fantastic.”
Long-term
The long-term process provides services needed for families.
“When we have kids placed in out-of-home care, what can we do to get children reunified, or find permanence somewhere? It might be with a relative, might be adoption, termination of parental rights … guardianship …,” she said.
Leccia described the steps the department goes through when considering the long-term process, stating that the department:
• Reviews all reports of alleged child maltreatment and determines which cases will receive a comprehensive assessment of individual and family conditions, functioning, and dynamics as well as determine which cases will be referred for ongoing services.
• Provides ongoing services for safety planning and case management to children and their families that have been determined to be a Child(ren) in Need of Protection and Services (CHIPS) or circumstances resolved through Voluntary Service Agreements, Informal Disposition Agreements, or Consent Decrees.
Some of the service examples provided by Leccia include safety planning, referring, and monitoring of services (therapy, treatment, evaluations, etc.), supervising family interaction, providing parent education, transportation, and assisting with basic needs.
Numbers
“Youth Justice serves the juvenile delinquent population … they gather all the referrals from the schools, law enforcement, and sometimes parents, if parents need some help and services for their kids, we have a referral process for that … the ultimate goal is to keep them away from the courts,” Leccia said.
Further defining Youth Justice, Leccia said the division:
• Receives referrals from parents, schools, and law enforcement concerning uncontrollability, truancy, and delinquency. Analyzes the information and assesses each referral making recommendations to the District Attorney and Juvenile Court regarding a resolution for those cases.
• Provides ongoing case management services of uncontrollable youth, truants, and delinquents via Voluntary Service Agreements, Deferred Prosecution Agreements, Consent Decrees (Juvenile Court), or Adjudications (Juvenile Court). Services provided using an evidence-based model.
• Monitors youth through community tracking with electronic monitoring and urine analysis.
• Independent living skills programming for youth ages 14 to 21 who have been placed outside the home.
The Youth Justice number of referrals to juvenile intake numbers from 2015-22 are as follows:
• 2015 - 244
• 2016 - 262
• 2017 - 297
• 2018 - 256
• 2019 - 214
• 2020 - 176 (COVID)
• 2021 - 233
• 2022 - 198 (as of Dec. 15)
Leccia said there were 106 youth in out-of-home care – numbers that “could change daily. The number fluctuates frequently.”
She added that placement costs for these youth range from $300 per month up to $36,000 for those being incarcerated.
Leccia said the department also develops plans around parents who may be having struggles with placement in the home and “maybe need some help with parenting, and structure. So, the family therapist will go into the home frequently to help them gain more control of their household.”
Foster care
Leccia said those working in foster care have been busy, as well.
“We have families interested in being licensed, but due to the increase in numbers of kids in placement … they are focused on family licenses – called a level 1 license.”
She also told committee members about a foster care recruitment event that will be held in March.
“It’s going to be a county-wide presentation … Galen Elmore will be speaking … he grew up in this area, and wants to support foster families in this area,” she said.
Challenges
Staff turnover continues to be the department’s biggest challenge, but there are others as well.
Leccia described the department’s most significant challenges:
• Increased staff turnover in 2021-22 in Child Protection
• Increased caseload numbers in multiple areas in children’s services
• Increased number of placements – also decrease in placements available
• Caseload complexity not captured in the numbers
The difficulty of the job has continued to affect the department’s employees.
“There are a couple good things – a couple of the staff who did leave came back and we re-evaluated and said we need self-care,” Leccia said.
Employees “need boundaries,” she said, continuing by saying that employees need to tell themselves that, ‘I need to stop my job at the end of the day.’ That’s a hard thing with child protection … your job is not done at the end of the day. They are sometimes working later hours just to have that sense of ‘I accomplished something.’ We need to set some really good boundaries for them to stop.”
