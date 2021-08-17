A Deer Park man died Aug. 14 as result of injuries he sustained in an accident Aug. 1.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reports in a news release they received a call of a two vehicle crash which occurred at County Highway T and County Highway H in the town of Stanton.
The New Richmond Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle at 3:16 a.m. because the plates did not match the vehicle. That vehicle fled from officers. Law enforcement discontinued the pursuit by stopping and turning back to New Richmond at 3:21 a.m. on CTH T near 200th Avenue. The suspect vehicle continued north on CTH T for approximately 2.5 miles Deputies found that vehicle at the crash scene.
The crash scene showed a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Logan A. Zappa, 20, Deer Park, had been traveling north on CTH T. Zappa's vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on CTH H. The westbound vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-150, was driven by Javin L. Thurber, 20, Amery. The traffic on CTH H doesn't have a stop sign and has the right of way.
Zappa was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital where he died. Thurber was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Zappa's death is the fourth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
Deer Park Fire and First Responders, New Richmond Fire and EMS and Baldwin Area EMS assisted St. Croix County at the scene.
St. Croix County concluded the release by stating the accident remains under investigation.
