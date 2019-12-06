The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a comparison Tuesday of the recent gun deer season between this year and last year.
In the surrounding area, the numbers were down. In St. Croix County, the number of antlered and antlerless deer shot in 2018 were 2,272; this year 1,943.
The falloff is even worse in neighboring Dunn and Pierce counties. Both counties saw a decline of nearly 500 between the two years. The regression wasn’t bad in Pepin and Polk counties, which saw the difference be less than 250 in both counties.
For the central farmland region which the five counties are a part of, the total number of deer killed in 2018 was 115,620; this year 92,445; a decline of 20%.
The DNR said three factors played an impact on the declining numbers. The opening weekend saw mild temperatures throughout the state with some snow in the north, however, this past weekend saw heavy wind, snow and rain moving through the state.
The northern forest zone (Ashland, Burnett, Florence, Sawyer and Taylor counties, etc…) saw the largest decline in antlered deer due to blizzard-like conditions and significant snow accumulation.
The DNR also opined standing corn might have been a factor. At the conclusion of the nine-day, harvest was 66% complete, 22 days behind 2018’s totals.
And finally, the dates. Wisconsin held the earliest possible deer season in 2018 followed by the latest possible season opener this year. When this occurred between the 2012-13 and 2006-07 seasons, there were similar declines in year-to-year registration totals.
Statewide, 160,769 deer were shot this year, nearly 54,000 less than the previous year. These totals include deer harvested with deer damage tags, Deer Management Assistance Program antlerless tags, CWD survelliance tags and other types of special permit. No crossbow or archery harvest were part of the figures.
Incidents
The DNR reported four firearm-involved injuries and zero fatalities for the season.
Three of the four incidents occurred Saturday, Nov. 23, in Oneida, Marathon and Fond du Lac counties:
• In Oneida County, a 38-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted firearm-related injury, striking his left foot.
• In Marathon County, a 29-year-old woman suffered a self-inflicted firearm-related injury, striking her left foot.
• In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shooting toward a running deer struck a 19-year-old woman who was a member of his same hunting group in the left hand.
The fourth weekend incident occurred in Washburn County Sunday, Nov. 24:
• In Washburn County, a 31-year-old man was struck by a single bullet from a hunter in a different hunting group. The shooter has been identified. The investigation continues, and no additional details are being released at this time.
"This is the fourth consecutive nine-day deer gun season without a fatality," said DNR Chief Conservation Warden Todd Schaller in the news release. "Four incidents are tied with the lowest on record. This is certainly a tribute to our hunters and volunteer safety education instructors."
