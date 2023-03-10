If you have listened to the radio recently you may have heard commercials promoting the “Hooked on Phonics” reading program. Since the pandemic, literacy levels have dropped dramatically and kids are struggling to make up for lost time. In response to this issue, and the general literacy issue for kids with dyslexia or other reading difficulties, the Baldwin Public Library has added a new section to our children’s area that is filled with books called “Decodable Readers.”
These books focus on simple vowel sounds, then slowly build up to blended words and sounds. We also have “Sound Out” Chapter books that are great for kids who want to read chapter books but are still struggling with reading. These books are written in a chapter book format but with simple words that kids can sound out on their own.
This section isn’t only for younger elementary kids who are just learning to read, though. We have a large selection of chapter books that are formatted for high grade level, low reading level. This means that these books have story lines that are interesting to older kids but written at a lower reading level so they can read them on their own. Far too many kids fall through the cracks and have entered middle and high school without a firm grasp on how to read. These books can help them build confidence without being boring.
Spring break is right around the corner. This is a great time to come to the library and stock up on materials to help get your kiddos back on track with reading!
