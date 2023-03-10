If you have listened to the radio recently you may have heard commercials promoting the “Hooked on Phonics” reading program. Since the pandemic, literacy levels have dropped dramatically and kids are struggling to make up for lost time. In response to this issue, and the general literacy issue for kids with dyslexia or other reading difficulties, the Baldwin Public Library has added a new section to our children’s area that is filled with books called “Decodable Readers.”

These books focus on simple vowel sounds, then slowly build up to blended words and sounds. We also have “Sound Out” Chapter books that are great for kids who want to read chapter books but are still struggling with reading. These books are written in a chapter book format but with simple words that kids can sound out on their own.

