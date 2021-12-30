The SOS (Students Offering Support) Club has had fun activities planned the last two weeks at Baldwin Woodville High School, like a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt (junior class won) and many dress-up days: PJ Day, Red and White Day, Flannel Day, Tourist Day, Christmas Character Day, Holiday Cheer Day, and an Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest to conclude the celebration Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Throughout the month of December, the Iverson Media Center created fun Elf on the Shelf Adventures in which students could participate. Art Club decorated the windows of the lobby with holiday pictures and messages, FFA had a poinsettia sale and a fruit sale, and the Family Relationship Class has a Gingerbread Competition on Dec. 22.
Many of our students learn firsthand the joy of giving!
Student Council held a friendly competition between each grade level to collect presents for the Baldwin-Woodville Gifts For Children Program. Ninth grade collected gifts for ages 0-4, 10th grade collected gifts for ages 4-8, 11th grade collected gifts for ages 8-12, and 12th grade collected gifts for the 12-16 age group. A total of 221 items were donated, and the senior class won the competition with 82 donations!
In the Family and Consumer Ed. classes, students were putting giving into action. Basic Life Skills did their annual “Cookies for the Community” project, while B-W Catering headed the Norwegian baking fundraiser. Students used the money raised through these efforts to buy and wrap gifts for over 80 families in the Baldwin-Woodville area. In addition, the FCE department would like to thank those anonymous generous donors who gave presents and food gift cards, allowing us additional opportunities to bless our neighbors!
