Sunday is a day which will make a lot of people happy.
On Nov. 3, the end of daylight saving time will occur, meaning people will set their clocks back an hour, resulting in an extra hour of sleep
Here are some little-known facts about the occasion.
It’s “saving” not “savings.”
Though many people add an ‘s’ at the end of saving when writing and talking about it, the term is daylight saving time.
Germany was the first country to observe daylight saving time.
On April 30, 1916, shortly after World War I, Germany embraced daylight saving time to conserve electricity, according to History.com. Weeks later, the United Kingdom followed suit and introduced “summertime.”
Not every U.S. state recognizes daylight saving time.
Though it’s become an international practice, there are a few places in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. It is not observed in Hawaii and some areas in Arizona.
What time does it officially begin?
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks are to be turned back one hour.
