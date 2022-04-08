David Nordin now a member of WWH health care team

Western Wisconsin Health is pleased to announce that Orthopedic Surgeon, David Nordin, M.D. has joined the specialty health care team. Dr. Nordin is a general orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in primary and revision replacement of the hip, knee, and shoulder joints. He has experience with the direct anterior approach to hip replacement and, before joining Western Wisconsin Health, helped to train other orthopedic surgeons in this technique. Dr. Nordin also has interests in caring for patients with fractures, sports injuries, and other joint disorders.
Dr. Nordin started his schooling at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, then was an Orthopedic Surgery Resident at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most recently Dr. Nordin completed the Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dr. Nordin dedicated the first year of his practice to volunteer work in Honduras and is excited be a part of the community-based mission of Western Wisconsin Health. “My goal is to make the highest quality orthopedic care available to every patient.”
When not at work, Dr. Nordin enjoys time with his family, especially time outside hiking, biking, canoeing, or running.
Dr. Nordin joins the experienced health care team at Western Wisconsin Health that continues to strive to build a healthier tomorrow, today.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Nordin please visit wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111.
