SPRING ARBOR, Mich. -- Spring Arbor University (SAU) is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate and graduate students. As a leader in adult and professional studies, SAU continues to make a faith-based, liberal arts education accessible to working adults who wish to complete associate, bachelor's or master's degrees. With programs offered throughout locations in Michigan and online, SAU continues to meet the growing needs of its students.
SAU helps students bring the light of Christ into their jobs, their communities, their families and everything they do by offering an education grounded in a mission statement known as "The Concept”:
Spring Arbor University is a community of learners distinguished by our lifelong involvement in the study and application of the liberal arts, total commitment to Jesus Christ as the perspective for learning, and critical participation in the contemporary world.
Hammond, WI
Zachary Davenport, Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies
