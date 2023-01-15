In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Ri​sk Management A​gency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates through January 31, 2023.

In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run crop insurance premium rebate for planting cover crops. For this program, there are $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.

